Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $42.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Broadwind by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,980,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

