Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

ISPR opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.15.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ispire Technology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

