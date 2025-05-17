Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
ISPR opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.15.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ispire Technology by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
