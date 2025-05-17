Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $18.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

