Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Runway Growth Finance

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.5%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.