Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 160.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

