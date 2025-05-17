Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,635,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,144.12. The trade was a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,539.92. This trade represents a 44.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,645 shares of company stock worth $7,895,910 over the last three months. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,962 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,741,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

