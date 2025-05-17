Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennant Investors LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 202,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 394,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,560,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. In Depth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.