Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,794 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.43 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

