The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $714.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

