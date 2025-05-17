The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $469,000 Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

