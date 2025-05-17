The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,040 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Janus International Group stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.20. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

