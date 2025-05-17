The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 365 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $994,207,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
MBIN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.
Merchants Bancorp Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Further Reading
