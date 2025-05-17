The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 474 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artivion were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Artivion news, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $307,263.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,321.16. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $2,663,486. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of AORT opened at $29.46 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,473.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

