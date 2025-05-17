The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

