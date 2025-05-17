The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after buying an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,751,000 after buying an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,119,000 after buying an additional 287,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $97,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.21 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

