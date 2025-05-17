Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $7.59 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $417.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.24). Research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

