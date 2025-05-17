Trajan Wealth LLC Invests $548,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 769,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,428,000 after purchasing an additional 511,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

