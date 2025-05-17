TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 211.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of TruBridge worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 162,560 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

TruBridge stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,211.78. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 34,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $978,306.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,317.50. This trade represents a 4.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

