UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of UFP Technologies worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,210.20. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $253.30 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $366.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average of $249.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

