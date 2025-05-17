VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 173,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

