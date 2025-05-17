Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,464 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

