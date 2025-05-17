Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2,636.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $492.29 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $439.08 and a one year high of $571.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

