Wells Fargo & Company Cuts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $113.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.74.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $122.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

