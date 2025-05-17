Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,045,000 after buying an additional 308,218 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,708,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,104,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

