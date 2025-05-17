Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,769,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,045,000 after buying an additional 308,218 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,268,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,708,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global-E Online by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,104,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
