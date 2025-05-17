What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for CYBR Q2 Earnings?

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $355.00 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

