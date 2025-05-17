William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AVIR Earnings

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of AVIR opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,028 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

