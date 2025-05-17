Zacks Research Comments on M&T Bank’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

MTB stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

