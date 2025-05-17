Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.79 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

