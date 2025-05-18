10,810 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Citi Trends Stock Down 6.2%

CTRN stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

