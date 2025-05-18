11,179 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

