12,125 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.