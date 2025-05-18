12,426 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

