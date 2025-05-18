14,005 Shares in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Super Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 707,723 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Super Group by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Super Group by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Super Group by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Super Group by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 755,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.38 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 139.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGHC. BTIG Research began coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Super Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Super Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

