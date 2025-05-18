144,389 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Canaan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,368,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $5,343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $3,689,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Canaan Trading Up 4.2%

CAN stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Canaan

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.