14,636 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7%

NTCT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.