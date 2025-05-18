17,890 Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.