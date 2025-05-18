20,699 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,699 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,465.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.2%

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Harmony Gold Mining



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

