2,285 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 170.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 111.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,192 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $717,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,583.60. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,618 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:NIC opened at $122.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

