238,788 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ChargePoint by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $324.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.22. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.