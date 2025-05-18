33,809 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,328,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 848,205 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,121,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 424,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 519,029 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.47 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -847,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

