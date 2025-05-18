4,357 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

