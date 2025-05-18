74,459 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,359,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196,013 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wipro by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,683,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,561 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $20,008,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Wipro by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,798,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

