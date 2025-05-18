Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Accolade worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Accolade by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

See Also

