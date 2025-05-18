Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Albany International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,403,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $19,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

