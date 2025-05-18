Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after buying an additional 530,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,053,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,354,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 517,392 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

