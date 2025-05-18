Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 69,822 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,822 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.94 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
