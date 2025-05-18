Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,258,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $125,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,973.60. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,196,977 shares of company stock valued at $35,453,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
