Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ashland were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ashland by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 184,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 170,859 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ashland by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 161,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -69.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.