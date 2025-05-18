Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,995 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,922 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,065,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

