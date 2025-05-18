Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,805 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Haleon by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

HLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

